The Nodaway County Health Center Board of Trustees at the June 20 meeting changed the meeting time and date for the rest of the calendar year.

It will now meet at 10 am, the third Tuesday of the month. The next meeting will be 10 am, Tuesday, July 16.

The health center is no longer helping Andrew County Health as Andrew has hired the necessary personnel.

The three bids for the meeting room audio visual conferencing system were opened. Hopp’s Sound, McPherson, KS, didn’t visit the building before submitting the bid of $37,071.95 with one TV, and $42,906.90 for two TVs. Midwest Data Center, Rock Port, submitted one bid of $14,405. Northwest A/V, LLC, Maryville, submitted one bid for $13,297, $13,963 for a system with a commercial grade TV, and $14,213 for two commercial grade TVs. After discussion, the $14,213 from Northwest A/V.

Tabitha Frank reported 16 COVID cases and one Influenza B case for May.

Dawn Stephens, the health educator completed a QPR Gatekeeper Instructor Course. She will be able to teach classes on suicide awareness and high-risk environments.

Administrator Tom Patterson said he would check with the auditor on the biennial audit. He anticipates the audit beginning soon.

Respiratory disease reporting is slower in the summer.

MERIL, which leases part of the building, has been acquired by Life Unlimited. Patterson is working on updating the lease.

“The staff and I are participating in events and activities where we can,” he said. “Currently we are doing education at various events and locations such as bike safety, sun safety and preventing mosquito and tick bites. Our next big event will be a safety alley with local emergency partners at the county fair.”