Gordon B Garrett, 90, Maryville, died on Friday, October 6, 2023, at Nodaway Nursing Home.

Mr. Garrett was born on September 29, 1933, in College Springs, IA, to Wayne and Wilda Willsie Garrett.

He was a graduate of Horace Mann High School and attended Northwest Missouri State College. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

Mr. Bennett was a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for over 30 years, a member of the First United Methodist Church, Kiwanis, the Rosanna Chapter of Eastern Star, and Masonic Lodge #470 member for over 50 years.

He married Beverly F. Porter on January 26, 1955, in Maryville. She survives of the home.

Masonic services were held Tuesday, October 10, at the First United Methodist Church of Maryville.

The funeral was at 10:30 am Wednesday, October 11, at the church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial at Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Memorials can be designated to the First United Methodist Church of Maryville or Health Emergency Lifeline Program.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.