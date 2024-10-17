Maryville native, Galen Gibson-Cornell is bringing his work back to his hometown for a featured exhibit in the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Art of Healing Galleries.

“I got to see Galen’s work when one of his pieces was donated for our gala auction. I was so impressed with his work and his story,” says Megan Jennings, director of development for the St. Francis Foundation. “I knew I wanted to find a way for more of our community to experience his amazing work.”

His work featured at the Mosaic Maryville exhibit are all created by collecting street posters found on the walls of various cities, in this case Berlin, Germany and Sofia, Bulgaria, slicing them and then weaving them back together.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to exhibit artworks in my hometown,” says Gibson-Cornell. “My artwork practice is rooted in travel and exploring other places as a foreigner in order to gain inspiration, so it’s a beautiful twist in the story to return full circle to the place where I’m from to display the results of my work.”

Holding a master of fine arts degree from the University of Wisconsin, Gibson-Cornell operates his studio from Philadelphia, PA. Born and raised in Maryville, he demonstrates a professional and cultural fascination with cities, focusing on creative projects in Plovdiv, Bulgaria; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Berlin; Budapest, Hungary, for which he was awarded a Fulbright Fellowship; Venice, Italy; and Novi Sad, Serbia.

The Art of Healing Galleries at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville were established to combine the healing power of art with medicine. Studies have shown that having art in health care settings supports positive clinical outcomes for patients, while also offering support to caregivers, families, and the community at large.

“So many people have told us how much the art means to them during their time our hospital,” says Jennings. “Being able to provide this space for reflection, connection and healing is very meaningful to me.”

Artists within 100 miles of Maryville are invited to enter their works in the juried exhibition. Typically, over 100 submissions are made with 35 being accepted. A new exhibit turns over every six months.

The latest exhibit opens this Thursday, October 17th with a gallery opening at 7 pm in the main hospital corridor. All exhibitors and art enthusiasts are invited to attend.

To learn more about entering artwork into the galleries, visit Art of Healing – ST. FRANCIS FOUNDATION (stfrancishospitalfoundation. com).