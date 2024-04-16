Men’s College Ice Hockey Champions, 1990-2023

Last weekend was the 2024 NCAA Men’s Div. I Ice Hockey ‘Frozen Four’. It was held in St. Paul, MN. This proportional symbol map displays the team champions over the last 34 years. Boston College and Denver led with four, followed by Minnesota-Duluth and North Dakota with three each. Boston College, Boston U., Denver and Michigan, were the Frozen Four teams vying for the championship this year. Denver defeated Boston College in the championship game. It’s obvious that climate has an impact on elite college hockey teams.