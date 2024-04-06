Men’s Basketball National Champions, 1988-2023

“March Madness will crown a champion this week. Five teams (Connecticut & Duke-5 each, North Carolina-4, Kansas & Kentucky-3) have won a total of 20 titles in the past 36 years. Once again, as in previous college basketball maps the eastern half of the country is dominating the sport. Connecticut was last year’s winner. Three new teams join Connecticut among the Final Four. So, the winner, among Alabama, Connecticut, North Carolina State and Purdue, will lay claim to the title and possibly put themselves on this map.”