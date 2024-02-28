Bearcat Men’s Basketball Hometowns, 2023-24

The Bearcat Men’s basketball team’s regular season is winding down with the last home game against Missouri Western on Saturday, Feb 24th. They are currently ranked #2 in the Central Region with an 21-4 overall record and first in MIAA conference play with a 17-2 record. The MIAA post-season tournament will be held at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City from March 6-11. This map displays the hometowns of the fourteen players on the Bearcat men’s basketball roster. The team has five from Missouri, three from Illinois and Kansas, two from Nebraska and one from Iowa. This geographic breakdown is very similar to where Northwest’s general student body population calls home. Go Bearcats!