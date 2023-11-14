Pro Pickleball Players, 2023

The PPA (Professional Pickleball Association) Tour is the traditional, bracket-style tour format that determines the best pickleball players in the world. This map displays the top ranked men’s (25) and women’s (17) players that live in the United States. Florida is the state with the most players (12) followed by Texas (9), California (8), Utah (5) and Missouri (3). Two states, Florida and Texas account for half of the players. Pickleball players tend to be distributed throughout the country. Pickleball has been the fastest growing sport in the U.S. for the past five years.