World Series Champions, 1903-2022

The Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 120th Major League Baseball’s World Series. This proportional symbol map displays the World Series Champions from 1903-2022. Only 24 teams have one at least one World Series Championship. The New York Yankees lead with 27 followed by the St. Louis Cardinals with 11. It’s the third trip for the Rangers and they are looking for their first World Series title.