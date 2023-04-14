NCAA College Bowling Per Capita, 2023.The per capita production of women collegiate bowlers by hometown is a good example of a regional sport. In this case, it’s the Midwest and Northeast that dominate. Illinois ranks first, followed by New Jersey, Wisconsin, New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio in per capita bowler production. There are 101 NCAA Bowling programs and 823 bowlers. The National Championship (which includes Div. I, II & III teams) will be played this weekend (April 14-15) in Las Vegas. Nebraska leads all teams with six titles. The NCAA began sponsoring women’s bowling in the 2003-04 season.