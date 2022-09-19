NFL Player Origins Per Capita, 2022.

The much anticipated NFL season is now underway for 2022. Which region of the country produces the highest quality football players? The ‘Southern Slant’ is very evident in this week’s professional football players map. This per capita map is based on where the current active roster players went to high school. The spatial pattern is very similar to the FBS player production map from a couple weeks ago. This region extending from Texas to the Carolina’s is known as the ‘Pigskin Cult’. One percent of the NFL players are from outside the U.S.