At the September 12 Maryville City Council meeting, City Manager Greg McDanel went over more of the proposed FY 23 budget. The following numbers are some of the highlights from the budget funds presented.

Water Sewer Fund

Total expenses, $7,547,635.

• $504,336, PeopleService, Inc, contract.

• $100,000, Water testing and sampling.

• $190,000, Lead Service Inventory Project.

• $400,000 South Market Waterline Replacement.

• $665,000 Franklin Park Sanitary Sewer.

• $200,000 Sanitary Sewer Main Lining.

Total revenue, $7,493,985

• $2,309,000, Metered sales.

• $3,010,000, Sewer use charge.

Estimated fund balance on September 30, 2023, $4,546,350.

General Fund

Total expenses, $7,135,690.

• $100,000, Community Hangar at NWMO Airport.

• $95,648, Dispatch salary increases.

• $225,500, Contractual services

Total revenues, $6,594,162.

• $2,396,050, Sales tax.

• $405,000, State gasoline tax.

• $531,662, Joint 911 revenue.

Estimated fund balance on September 30, 2023, $1,683,472.

Capital Improvement Fund

Total expenses, $15,034,912.

• $4,907,769, South Main Corridor Improvement, Phase I.

• $5,936,044, South Main Corridor Improvement, Phase II.

• $356,678, Torrance Street Trail Extension Project.

Total revenues and resources, $15,034,912.

• $10,890,421, Federal grants.

• $1,152,065, Sales tax.

ARPA Fund

Proposed allocation, $1,913,940.

• $357,656, HDR Pilot Plant Engineering.

• $125,640, Lisa Lane Drainage Improvements.

• $289,132, Facade Improvement Grant Program.

The FY23 budget must be approved by October 1.

Other business the council addressed and approved.

• Laura Street Baptist Church Community Outreach Event, from 9 am to 3 pm, October 29, South Laura from First to Jenkins, East Jenkins from South Mattie and South Mattie from First to Jenkins will be closed.

• Music Off Main event, Third Street from Main to Buchanan will be closed from 5 to 7:30 pm, September 17.

• Downtown Trick or Treat. Main from Third to Fourth, Third from Main to Market, Fourth from Main to Market and Market from Third to Fourth will be closed from 4 to 8 pm, October 27.

A contract with Hoyt Construction, Burlington Jct, to provide demolition services for a residential structure located at 402 West Second Street was approved. The building was tagged as substandard on October 22, 2020. The Board of Code Appeals upheld that decision on April 27, 2022. Ordered repair or demolition of structure within 60 days per state statute. Property owners failed to comply with the decision. The cost of the bid is $13,000.

The council approved the purchase of a 2023 Cimline Mastic Machine for roadway crack sealing with the street maintenance department. The quote is $79,775.

A lot split for property located at 520 South Vine Street was approved. The property contains two residential structures on one lot.

McDanel presented his report which included an update of the South Main Corridor Improvement, Phase I noting the closure of South Avenue at South Main will continue through the end of the month and the project is still on track for completion in spring 2023. The Torrance Street Trail Extension Project will begin in the next couple of weeks.