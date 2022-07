The fortnight of Wimbledon is upon us (June 27 – July 10). The oldest tennis tournament in the world was first played in 1877. This map displays the hometowns of the 49 tennis players from the United States (32 Women and 17 Men) who are competing in this year’s Wimbledon Tennis Singles Championships. The East Coast and California dominate. Four U.S. Men are still alive after the fourth round, the most since 1999.