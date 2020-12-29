Super 25 Prep Football Rankings.

“The USA Today compiles a weekly ranking of the top high school football teams across the nation. This week’s proportional symbol map displays IMG Academy, Florida with the largest football and #25 Tompkins HS of Katy, TX with the smallest football. Five teams each from Florida and Texas are represented in the Super 25. No coincidence, these states also lead in major college and professional football player production. Sixteen of the Super 25 are from a region, that extends from Texas to the Carolinas, known as the ‘Pigskin Cult’.”