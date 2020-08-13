South Nodaway R-IV Superintendent Johnnie Silkett is the Missouri Association of School Business Officials (MoASBO) board president for the 2020-2021 school year.

Silkett has served on the MoASBO board for the past five years. He has been involved in MSIP-6 development, served on the Commissioner of Education’s Advisory Council and is the MoASBO NW ASBO regional facilitator. With more than 25 years in school education, he is a recognized leader among his peers.

“I’m excited to serve as the MoASBO’s president for 2020-21,” Silkett said. “These are challenging times for all of us. MoASBO is dedicated to supporting Missouri school district leaders in their work with students. I’m proud to be a part of this outstanding organization. “

Silkett grew up in rural Northwest Missouri. He received his bachelor’s degree from Missouri Western State University and his masters and specialist degree from Northwest Missouri State University. He has been married to Michelle Parmenter Silkett for 30 years and has three children.