The First United Methodist Church will hold a spiritual collage workshop from 9 am to noon, Saturday, September 23 at the church located at 102 North Main Street, Maryville.

Participants can join in a group collage or work on their own project. Refreshments will be provided. To RSVP, email Kim Offutt at koffutt35@gmail.com or Wendy Deering-Poynter at deeringpoynter@gmail.com.