September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville will be offering multiple free screening opportunities for prostate antigen regarding cancer (PSA).

The next PSA event will be from 11 am to 2 p.m Thursday, September 21 at The Palms Bar and Grill in Maryville.

One in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetimes, which is nearly 100 percent survivable when caught early. Screenings are the most accurate way to detect prostate cancer. Men over 50 should consider screening, even if they don’t think they are at risk.