Fr. Norbert Schappler, OSB, 98, Conception, died Saturday, March 1, 2025, at St. Stephen’s Infirmary at Conception Abbey, Conception.

Fr. Norbert “Maurice Leo” was born on July 23, 1926, to Martin and Justina Ruhlman Schappler in Atchison, KS.

He professed as a monk of Conception Abbey on July 11, 1946, and was ordained May 29, 1952.

Fr. Norbert was assigned to a number of responsibilities as a monk, including head librarian at Conception Seminary Library, spiritual director and confessor for many, custos of the Abbey Basilica, art director of Conception Abbey’s Printery House, and archivist of The Printery House.

Since 2022 he had resided in the Abbey Infirmary.

Vespers of the Faithful Departed was prayed on Monday, March 3 at The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Conception. A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated Tuesday, March 4 also at The Basilica.

Burial followed at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.