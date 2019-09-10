The Northwest Missouri State University men’s basketball program is finalizing preparation for the 13th Annual Chip Strong Memorial Golf Tournament this weekend.

Lunch and registration begins at 11:30 am followed by a 12:30 pm tee time on Friday, September 13, at Mozingo Lake Golf Course.

The tournament will feature a silent auction with five items that will be open for bidding.

·Bearcat Golf Bag – Bearcat-themed golf bag that will be personalized with the winner’s name on the side of the bag.

·Chiefs vs Texans Tickets (October 13, 2019) – Four tickets to the Chiefs vs Texans game on October 13 (Northwest vs Pitt State is October 12 at Arrowhead). Tickets are seats 23, 24, 25 and 26 in Section 119, Row 7 (50-yard line, seven rows up from the Chiefs bench). A Gold Parking Pass ($120 value, parking right next to stadium) is also included in this package.

·2019 National Championship Ring – Exact ring received by the 38-0 Bearcats personalized with the winner’s name.

·Signed 2019 NCAA Final Four Game Seat – Bench seat from the Ford Center in Evansville, IN, autographed by the 2019 national championship team.

·Duke Package – For two people: includes access to one pre-game practice, scouting report/film meeting with coaches and team (Friday night), two spots on the team bus to arrive with the team to Cameron Indoor Stadium on game day and two team credentials that include floor access during warmups and two seats on the end of the bench to watch Northwest take on Duke.

Bidding will take place in-person at the tournament. For those not able to make the tournament but still wanting to bid, a live call-in number (712-308-1531) will be available on Friday between 11 am and 5:30 pm.