As summer is starting, the Nodaway News Leader wants to alert everyone to upcoming fairs, festivals and events in Nodaway County.

NNL will publish more information about each event in the weeks before it. This is a good opportunity for Nodaway Countians to enter the dates on their calendars.

• June 11 – Midwest Percentage Pony Pullers, fourth annual Pickering Miniature Horse Pull, sponsored by the Pickering Lions Club, 7 pm.

• June 18 – MPR’s Concert in the Park, Ashley Barron, Donaldson Westside Park.

• June 24, 25 – Old Defiance Days Rodeo, Sheridan.

• June 25 – Heart of American Tractor Cruise.

• June 25 – Elmo’s 72nd Annual Fourth of July Celebration.

• July 1 – “Let’s Hook Up!” 44th Annual Burlington Jct. Truck and Tractor pull, 6 pm.

• July 2 – Fireworks at Mozingo Lake for Independence Day.

• July 9, 10 – Parnell Duck Race and Festival.

• July 14, 15, 16 – Nodaway County Fair

• July 16 – MPR’s Concert in the Park, Run with it, Donaldson Westside Park, 7 pm.

• July 23, 24 – Ultimate Horsemens Challenge Association event sponsored by Mid-Central Horseman, Mozingo.

• July 29, 30 – Skidmore Punkin Show with Punkin Show Smoke Off on Saturday.

• August 4, 5, 6 – Hopkins Picnic.

• August 5, 6 – Tri-C Garage Sale in Clyde, Conception, Conception Jct.

• August 25, 26, 27 – Graham Street Fair.

• August 27 – Blood, Sweat and Gears Car and Truck Show, sponsored by Beemer’s Muffler.

• September 2, 3 – Mozingo Lake BBQ contest sponsored by the Nodaway County Fair.

• September 10 – Guilford Fun Day, “Show-Me Talent.”

• September 10 – 1st Annual Ravenwood Festival BBQ Cook Off.

• September 10 – Art, Rhythm and Brews.

• September 11 – Tri-C Lollipop Parade.

• October 8 – Mozingo Haunted Campground.

• October 27 – Downtown Trick or Treat.

• November 29 – #Giving Tuesday.

• December 2 – Downtown Maryville Christmas Parade, starts at 6 pm.