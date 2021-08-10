The University of Missouri Extension is offering a six class “Living a Healthy Life with Diabetes” program. The program is offered on Wednesdays, August 11 through September 15. There are two locations: 9 to 11 am at the Andrew County Youth Building, 201 South Banyon, Savannah; and 2 to 4 pm at the Joyce Raye Patterson Activity Center, 100 South 10th Street, St. Joseph.
The program includes a free book and CD. Topics include guidelines for a healthy eating plan, menu planning, preventing low blood sugar, physical activity and exercise, plus more information.
The program is free, call to register, the Andrew County Extension Center at 816.324.3147.
