Eugene Field Elementary second graders Tanner Conz, Reese James and Hanine Meziani and third grader Collin Mayes delivered cookies November 12 to the Nodaway News Leader staff as part of World Kindness Day.

The SWAT team stands for Spoofhounds Working As a Team and has 10 students involved in each grade level at EFE. SWAT works on a project a month and selected the cookie and Spoofhound bracelet drop at businesses around town for November’s project.