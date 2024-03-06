After a final public hearing on February 20, the Nodaway County Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) gained Nodaway County Commission approval for an addendum allowing for a tax abatement for 10 years with 33 taxing districts.

The addendum will broaden the list of new business types that could qualify for the minimum of 50 percent property tax abatement of improvements to the real property to include commercial greenhouses, solar farms and hydroponic operations. For a business to qualify it must employ at least two new, full-time equivalent people and reach the minimal capital investment of $100,000 as required by the state of Missouri. If the business invests more and hires more employees, it could qualify for up to a 70 percent tax abatement for the 10 years as an incentive.

Each of the 33 taxing districts were approached for their opinion on the tax abatement. They reported to Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED) Director Josh McKim as the EEZ administrator, on their vote. He relayed the votes were mixed with several disapproving the abatement. The Nodaway County Commissioners took the taxing entities’ views as they made their decision to approve the addendum.

The Nodaway County EEZ board is composed of Brenda Dougan, Erin Dinsdale, Ray Meyer, Damian Auffert, Bill Brookshier, Greg McDanel and Michael Rosenbohm.

Now the addendum will allow this EEZ to mirror the Northwest Nodaway EEZ’s business types.