The 25th annual Maryville Downtown Trick or Treat will be from 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, October 29.

Participating “treaters” off the square are: Blue Willow, 220 North Main; White Elm Mercantile, 218 North Main; First Baptist Family Life Center which will hold activities in the parking lot; First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street; Midwest Data Center, 206 East Third; Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association will provide all-beef hot dogs for the Elks Lodge 760 annual hot dog and a drink at 115 North Main, Robert Lager Democratic Candidate for South District Commissioner will join in by the Elks; Meyer Auto Center, 204 North Market Street; Midland Surveying and Nodaway County Abstract, 401 North Market; and US Bank, 120 South Main.

On the square businesses and others coming to the Nodaway County Courthouse square are: A&M Amusement, A Step Ahead Dance Company, Advantage Glass, Cease Fire Studios, East Casey’s, North Casey’s, Nodaway County DARE, Vintage Cooperative, La Chic Salon, 97.1 the ‘Vill/Pick-up Country KNIM, Maryville Kiwanis Club, Nodaway County Farm Bureau Board, Associate Circuit Court Judge Robert Rice, Shoe Sensation, Simply Siam, The Bridge, Title Town Bar & Grill, Northwest’s Sigma Society, Tri-State Auto Family, Pagliai’s Pizza, Vision Source Eyecare, Darren White Democratic Candidate for Nodaway County Sheriff, Scott Walk Republican Candidate for South District Commissioner and Veronica Luke Tax & Accounting.

Everyone involved this year is asked to use common sense with COVID-19 protocols. Parents and guardians are asked to keep their family group together and maintain a distance between themselves and the group ahead of them. Even though it is an outdoor event, everyone who is able to wear a mask, should. If someone is not feeling well, please stay home.

“This has been an amazing and fun event for 25 years. It is a personal choice on whether or not to participate,” said Kathy Rice, organizer of the event.