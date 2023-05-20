The Downtown Maryville Market will open from 8 am to noon, Saturday, May 20 in the Nodaway Valley Bank parking lot, Fourth and Buchanan streets.

This weekend Autumn Quimby, organizer, is expecting produce and fresh baked goods from veteran vendors plus new vendors with a variety of goods. Vendors must sell homemade or homegrown items to participate. There is a $5 per week vendor fee.

Also, this weekend, free shopping bags will be given to the first 100 shoppers, donated by Homemade by Autumn.

More information is available on the Downtown Maryville Market Facebook page or by emailing downtownmaryvillemarket@gmail. com. The Downtown Maryville Market won’t be open the weekend of May 27 for Memorial Day weekend.