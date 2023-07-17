The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $62,500 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the city of Skidmore to evaluate the city’s wastewater system.

The grant offers funding to qualified communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements. Skidmore will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to meet permit requirements, continue reliable service to the area and reduce stormwater infiltration into sewer collection pipes. The facility plan should be complete in December 2024.

“Infrastructure such as wastewater systems are crucial to every community, regardless of size or location,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “Through this grant, we can help cities like Skidmore identify the changes needed to maintain and improve their wastewater systems. This not only helps protect public and environmental health, but it supports the local economy as well.”

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its financial assistance center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the US Environmental Protection Agency.