Derby Day at the Museum will be held from 2 to 4 pm, Saturday, April 30 at the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum, 110 North Walnut, Maryville.

Nodaway County’s equestrian history and its Kentucky Derby winner, Elwood, will be highlighted. Visitors may tour exhibits, watch past Derby recordings, enjoy charcuterie platters and sample beers, ID required, provided by the Black Pony Brewing Company.

Admission is free; donations are welcome.