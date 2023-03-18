Delbert’s Garage, owned and operated by Delbert Worthington, is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce March Business of the Month.

Located at 714 North Depot Street, Delbert’s Garage does both minor and major automotive repairs, including tune ups, brakes, suspension, AC, engine and transmission replacement. Delbert’s nomination form stated, “The garage is always busy, evidence of its popularity in the community. Delbert and his team provide quality work and are trustworthy, honest, and straightforward in business dealings.”

The Business of the Month award exists to recognize and honor businesses demonstrating community involvement, outstanding customer service and professional relationships. To be eligible, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and meet at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

The Chamber urges others to help in recognizing an outstanding area business by nominating it for a Business of the Month award.

Nominations may be made by any customer or Chamber member. All nominations must be submitted on the Business of the Month Nomination form accessible by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.

All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission. When nominating a business, please keep the following in mind: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, social responsibility, civic engagement, long term commitment to local economic growth, and proactive hiring standards for community members. Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.