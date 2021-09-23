John William Alford, 72, Maryville, formerly of Barnard, died Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Village Care Center.

He was born March 7, 1949, in Barnard, to Edward and Roena Lawson Alford. He graduated from Barnard High School.

Mr. Alford worked as a farmhand and at the Barnard Elevator.

Graveside services were Thursday, September 23 at the American Legion Cemetery, Barnard.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the care of Price Funeral Home.