Darrell Wallace Bartlett, 78, Cameron, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

He was born October 27, 1942, in Maryville, to Garland and Lena Brandon Bartlett.

In 1963, he married Emmi Gilmer in Ashaffenburg, Germany.

Memorial services were held Tuesday, March 23 at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Memorials may be made to the Veteran’s Assistance League in care of the Missouri Veteran’s Home.

Arrangements were under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.