Northwest will now play No. 1-seed West Texas A&M Saturday at 11 a.m. CT televised nationally on CBS.
The Bearcats never trailed in the game and again flexed their collective offensive firepower tonight. A day after scoring 98 points in the quarterfinal victory, Northwest went up 7-0 in the blink of an eye. The Bearcats stretched the lead out to 38-16 at the 3:43 mark. Diego Bernard’s put-back dunk with time expiring in the first half put the Bearcats up 40-24 going into intermission. Ryan Hawkins already had 13 points and Luke Waters netted 11. As a team, Northwest shot 7-of-16 (.440) from downtown.
A lay-up from Hawkins at the 16:48 mark of the second half put Northwest up 46-24 and the Bearcats cruised to the win.
Hawkins recorded a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds. Waters chipped in 15 and National Player of the Year Trevor Hudgins finished with 13 points. Bernard nearly collected a triple-double with 10 points, nine boards and seven assists.
For Flagler, a team that snapped a 12-season streak of losing records with an 18-3 mark this year, Jaizec Lottie was the highlight with 15 points. Jalen Barr posted eight points and eight rebounds.
