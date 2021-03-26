William R. “Bill” Job, 79, Maryville, died Wednesday, March 23, 2021.

He was born July 28, 1941, at the old St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, to Raymond L. and Hazel Roberta Lemar Job. He attended school in Maryville. He was a lifelong resident of the area.

Mr. Job worked at King’s, then the standard station, then with Curnutt Motors for a while before buying the Conoco Station on North Main. In 1964 he started at Martin Marietta in Iowa, and later was with Gordon Quarries, of Holt County. Martin Marietta purchased Gordon’s and he retired there in 2003. He spent 37 years in sales, as a production manager, plant managers, and once managed 11 locations.

Mr. Job’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorial services will be at 1 pm, Saturday, April 3 at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville. Pastor Paul McKim will be the minister.

Memorials are suggested to the Nodaway County Senior Center, the American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralmome.com.