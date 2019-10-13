Bob Rice, Nodaway County prosecuting attorney, announced October 8 his office will be collecting gently-used and new coats for all ages in collaboration with the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Maryville Public Safety and several community stakeholders now through November 8.

At the kickoff were Corporal Brad Maudlin with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Rice, Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong and Maryville Public Safety Director Keith Wood.

All coats collected in the drive will be given to Community Services. Besides the Nodaway County Courthouse, the County Administration Center will be a collection site. Other law enforcement agencies are also collection sites.