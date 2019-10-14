The North Nodaway R-VI Board of Education met in open and closed sessions on September 18 to handle the following school district business.

Elizabeth Koontz was approved as a substitute teacher.

After a presentation by members of the senior class, the board approved the senior class trip to Branson in May of 2020.

The 2019-20 school year budget amendments were approved. With beginning fund balances of $1,738,503, revenues are estimated at $2,824,500 for a total of $4,563,003. Expenses are estimated at $3,106,645.

Revenue categories were also explained. Fund 1 or the general operating fund will receive $771,500 from local, $104,000 from county, $66,645 from state and $78,000 from federal funding sources.

Fund 2 or the teachers salaries will receive $260,600 from local, $7,900 from county, $1,280,355 from state and $145,000 from federal.

Fund 3 or the debt service will receive $95,000 from local and $6,000 from county.

Fund 4 or capital projects will receive $8,500 from local and $1,000 from the state.

The daily average attendance in August for the school district was 206.17 students daily. The percentage average was 98.23 percent.

The school received information from the Nodaway County Clerk’s office that the tax rate for 2019 property taxes will be $4.0605 per $100 assessed valuation for the operating funds and 59¢ per $100 assessed valuation for the debt service fund for a total of $4.6505 per $100 valuation.