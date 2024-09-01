With the November 5 General Election being the next time to exercise your right to vote, Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton shared the important dates to be aware of for citizens.

• Tuesday, September 24, Absentee voting begins in the clerk’s office, 403 North Market, Rm 211, 8 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday. To request an absentee ballot by mail, make an application can be obtained at the clerk’s office or on the county website, nodawaycountymo.us under the Election Info Tab.

• Wednesday, October 9, The last day to register to vote for new registration. Register in person at the clerk’s office or online at the Missouri Secretary of State website, sos.mo.gov.

• Tuesday, October 22, Absentee voting, no excuse, at the clerk’s office.

• Wednesday, October 23, Last day to request an absentee ballot to be mailed.

• Saturday, November 2, Absentee voting, 8 am to 12 pm, in the clerk’s office.

• Monday, November 4, Absentee voting, 8 am to 5 pm, in the clerk’s office.

• Tuesday, November 5, Election Day for the General Election.