August 12 – 20th Annual Shot-in-the-Dark Golf Tournament, a fundraiser for the Ehlers Wesley StudentCenter at Northwest, Mozingo Lake Golf Course, registration, light dinner at 5 pm; shotgun start of two-person scramble at 6 pm. For more information, visitnorthwestwesley.com/fund-raisers/ or contact wesley@nwmissouri.edu.

August 12-13 – 16th Annual Dakota Bronc Sisk Memorial Rodeo, on Route A, three miles west of Highway 71, meal is 6 to 8 pm; mini-rodeo, 6:30 pm; rodeo, 8 pm, each night. Cost, including meal, is $20 for adults, $10 for ages 12 and under; children five and under are free.

August 13 – Northwest Merchant Fair at the Belltower on campus, local businesses can engage with new students, noon to 3 pm.

August 13 – Backyard Vine and Wine, Curtis Stroud Outdoor Concert, Clear Creek Catering, 7 to 9 pm.

August 15 – Paws at the Pool, Maryville Aquatic Center, 502 North Laura, registration 5 pm, dogs swim, 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Annual fundraiser for Nodaway County Humane Society. Bring proof of rabies shots, if live outside of Maryville city limits. Dogs residing in Maryville must have city tag, which are available for $5 to $25. Jenny’s Happy Tails will do nail trims at $10 per dog. For more information, contact the animal shelter, 660.562.3333.

August 16 – Northwest Missouri State University general registration.

August 17 – Northwest Fall classes begin.

August 25, 26, 27 – Graham Street Fair.

August 27 – Blood, Sweat & Gears Car and Truck Show, Beemer’s Muffler, 1305 East First Street, Maryville, 9 am. Cruise, burnout box, all proceeds go to North Star Advocacy Center. For more information, contact Dakota Beemer at 660.562.2900. Lunch provided by Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, freewill donation.

August 28 – The Barnard Depot Museum, Highway M, Barnard, 1 to 4 pm. To view the museum at other times or for more information, contact Mike Walker, 816.262.4814, or Rex Watson, 660.582.3610.

August 29 – Spoofhound Spotlight, a monthly discussion with Maryville R-2 Superintendent Logan Lightfoot and others in the district about everything Spoofhounds. Airs the last Monday of the month at 9 am on KXCV-KRNW, 90.5 and 88.9; re-airs at 6 pm.

August 31 – Northwest Local Job Fair at Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse, to help Northwest students find part-time employment in the Northwest Missouri region, starts at 11 am. Open to all community members. Sponsored by Northwest Missouri State University, NWRegCG, NWMEF and Maryville Chamber of Commerce.