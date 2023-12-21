Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 12/14/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Missouri Department of Public Safety, Division of Fire Safety: state operating certification for Administration Center elevator.

Checks: #83612-83625

Requisitions: Circuit clerk to Safeguard for office supplies; sheriff to Falls City Mercantile and Hy-Vee for inmate food and supplies.

The commission reviewed the following information: Polk Fire Protection District minutes reviewed regarding EEZ board; 2024 invoice information from Schraeder Law Firm

Andy Abbott, MTE, stopped in to discuss the electronics the county has in each building for insurance purposes.

A Nodaway County resident stopped in to discuss county road #763 in White Cloud Township.

Sheriff Randy Strong and Major Scott Wedlock presented a vehicle option from the Kansas Highway Patrol. The car ordered earlier in 2023 has not been built and will not be ready in 2023 and possibly 2024. The commission approved the purchase of a 2018 Ford Explorer for $28,500 utilizing ARPA funds and canceled the car on order. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.

Jenkins discussed receiving funds from Acciona Solar in the amount of $10,000 for previously agreed upon contracted professional fee reimbursement payment.

John Schenkel, Polk Township trustee, called in regarding Road #606. A call was put in to Marty Liles, MoDOT, to discuss next steps.

Burns and Walk attended a sub-committee meeting to discuss the county-wide 911 sales tax.

Walker spoke with representatives trying to locate light bulbs for the Administration Center. The lights are no longer under warranty and Brightergy can no longer assist with getting the bulbs.

Spoke with Thomas Shiflett, Thomas Lawn Service and Dennis Porter, Porter Trash Service, regarding pricing for 2024. Both stated the amounts would stay the same, therefore the county will not bid out the services for 2024.

An email update from Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates for the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant. The project has been submitted for construction obligation.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Spoke with Shadoe Evans regarding the Cintas contract with road and bridge. The contract will end on February 1, 2024. Evans will get pricing on purchasing jeans outright from Cintas as an option. All other contracts are to be left alone.

Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development director and Becky Albright, Maryville Chamber of Commerce director, representing Great Northwest Days, presented budget requests.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 12/21/2023.