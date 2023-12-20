Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 12/12/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoices to Dominion Voting Systems, Inc. for software and licensing, Missouri Coroners’ and Medical Examiners’ Association for 2024 training and credit card packet for December.

Checks: #83568-83611.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Sleek Creek HVAC for building maintenance; sheriff to MTE for equipment; county clerk to United States Postal Service for postage.

The commission reviewed the following information: additions and abatements for November 2023.

Linda Mattson, executive director and Meghann Kosman, court/victim advocate and volunteer coordinator, representing North Star Advocacy Center presented information and a FY2024 budget request of $2,500. Reviewed a mailed request from Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation for the FY24 budget.

Andy Macias and Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates, met with the commission to discuss the status of FY2023 projects and talk about upcoming projects for FY2024. Also present: Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor. A compliance certification was reviewed and signed for Bridge #576 Also presented LPA services invoice #4-Revised, Snyder & Associates invoice #4 and LPA checklist for BRO-BO74(64) county bridge #0295003

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch.

Commissioners and Engle inspected Road #122, Hopkins Township, Road #351, Nodaway Township; Road #30, Lincoln Township; Bridge #9010, Atchison Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 12/19