Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/11/23 and 4/13/2023. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to Karpel Solutions and Veritext, LLC

Checks: #82404-82423.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Kieslers for equipment; commission to MTE for equipment; recorder to Cabinet Factory for office equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: 2022 Workers’ Compensation Audit review, Extension Council Expense Report for March 2023; Hazard Mitigation Plan review invite.

A call was put in to Gilbert Henry, Sleek Creek HVAC, to discuss the heat pump for the Administration Center air conditioner. Lead time is extensive. Emergency purchase of two air conditioner units was approved. Reviewed the pricing from Maryville Type Exchange (MTE) on a Sunmax floor scrubber. A call was put in to Pam Dougan at MTE to purchase.

A call was put in to Nick Jameson, Schildberg Construction, regarding pricing base rock pricing. Also present: Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.

Calls were made to township officials for confirmation of the number attending the township meeting on April 27.

The commission, along with Patton, Sheriff Randy Strong, Major Scott Wedlock and representatives from NWMO Regional Council of Governments, sat in on a mandatory workshop for the Department of Public Safety’s American Rescue Plan Act County Jail Maintenance Improvement grant.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

At 1:25 pm, Burns motioned the commission to go into closed session per RSMo 610.021 (3.) All were in favor. A motion was made by Burns at 1:48 pm to move out of closed session. All were in favor. The commission, along with Engle and Patton, conducted an interview with Jaxson McCrary for an open road and bridge II position. An offer for employment was extended and accepted. A tentative start date of June 6 has been set.

A call was put in to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, for clarifications on election write-ins.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 4/20/2023.