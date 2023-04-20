Scott Francis Dalton was born on July 30, 1960 in Maryville, Missouri to Don and Rosalie Dalton. He grew up on the family farm south of town. This is where his love for farming began. He drove his first tractor at the age of 5 years old and enjoyed lots of time playing “farm” in the dirt with his brother and best friend, Mark.

Scott attended Bedford Community School. One of the highlights of his teenage years was going on a camping trip to Colorado with three other friends on their motorcycles. While in high school he had a passion for football. He earned All Conference Tackle and had the chance to play college football at Simpson College, but after graduating in 1979 he instead chose his first love and to follow the path of farming.

In the Spring of 1979, he started farming on his own by renting two farms, one of which was his grandparents in Hopkins, Missouri. This is where his bond grew stronger with his Grandpa Ringold, who was the person who he looked up to and always admired. While working with Dalton Land and Livestock, alongside his parents Don and Rosalie, he also started his own livestock operation at this time. Scott was in charge of the row crops and machinery maintenance.

Scott was married in 1980 and to this union, they were blessed with four daughters, Melissa, Debbie, Christina and Erica. Scott was a true family man, a learned trait from his parents. He never missed one of their activities, whether it was ball games, dance recitals, or any other event. And always took a week off for a family vacation. Although he worked everyday, he never hesitated to take the girls with him, whether it was walking the beans, vaccinating pigs, checking cows, or cleaning bulldozer tracks. Scott was often asked if he ever wished for a boy and his answer every time was, “I was meant to be a girl dad”. There was never any doubt that his four girls were his world. Scott never left a conversation without reminding them of how proud he was of them and how much he loved them.

It was always a dream of Scott’s to pursue a career in bulldozing, so in the late 90’s, he ventured out on his own to start his own bulldozer business known as Dalton Construction. “If you love what you do, then you’ll never work a day in your life” and “Sun up to sundown” were famous words you might hear dad say when it came to working. He was very proud of the business he had built and took pride in every job that he completed. Scott’s favorite thing about his jobs were that he could take a piece of ground and make it a work of art. He was able to leave his mark on the ground that will last forever. Scott worked on the dozer up until the day his body was physically unable, even working through accommodations made by good friend, Gary Kelley.

In 2004, Scott was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. For 19 years he never lost hope for the chance of getting better. A special night that Scott talked about was the benefit that was held to help him seek a new treatment option. The support of the community, from friends, family and customers made him feel very honored. Scott was always willing to try any food, medicine, or trial that might slow down the progression or help him gain a little bit back. The MS changed Scott’s life, but throughout all of the challenges, he stayed positive and always had a smile. Scott was a very selfless man. He always said that he was just so thankful that it was him that had to fight this disease and not his girls or his grandkids.

In 2007, Cal the first grandchild was born. After that came 11 more; Jay-Cee, Quentin, Elle, Jersey, Lyla, Crewe, Journey, Ruby, Emrey, Dalton, and Oakley. Scott was very proud of his 12 grandkids and they were not only his pride and joy, but they were 12 more reasons to keep fighting.

Not only did Scott make a mark on this Earth through his dozer work, but he has left his mark in the hearts of many. It is without a doubt that Scott has left his legacy of strength, positivity, hope, wisdom, good work ethic, perseverance, endurance, selflessness, generosity and having a heart of gold.

Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents Paul and Oma Dalton, Harold and Marjorie Ringold.

Scott is survived by parents, Don and Rosalie Dalton of Bedford; daughters Melissa Peterman (Tanner) of Bedford, Iowa; Debbie Edwards (Corey) of Carthage, New York; Christina Orsagh (Billy Bob) of Eastland, Texas; Erica Dalton (Brian Stamps) of Bedford, Iowa; brother Mark Dalton (Lisa) of Bedford, Iowa; sister Cindy Spencer (Todd) of Bedford, Iowa; and twelve grandchildren, Cal, Elle and Crewe Peterman, Quentin Dalton, Jay-Cee, Jersey, Journey, Emrey, and Oakley Edwards, Lyla, Ruby and Dalton Scott Orsagh and many nieces and nephews.