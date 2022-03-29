Residents in Clearmont will see an increase to their water rates beginning April 1.

The Clearmont City Council approved the new rates during its March 15 regular meeting of $27.50 for the first 1,000 gallons and $16 for each additional 1,000 gallons. The sewer rates will remain the same.

The action came after the council discussed the effects of the City of Maryville’s water rate increase which is where Clearmont purchases its water through the Public Water District of Nodaway County. In addition, the monthly fee with PeopleService for the city’s water/wastewater utility maintenance will increase to $630 per month beginning June 1 and increase by $30 per year thereafter. The rate hike to purchase water in conjunction with the PeopleService contract increase led the council to raise the water rates.

The council renewed the PeopleService contact for three more years.

In other business, the council approved the following: the February minutes; the monthly bills; the 2022 city budget; to pay a city employee $25 each time they perform a shutoff or turning on of a city water meter.

Correspondence was received from Utilipay with information regarding its water utility program.

Mayor Byron Clark will contact Zenner USA for a bid on new water meters which are being replaced with the American Rescue Plan Act funding awarded to the city.

In the street maintenance/park report: the city will contact One Call to locate underground utilities before installing the new stop signs and no parking signs; potholes will be patched, weather permitting; mowing bids have been posted and applications will be reviewed and selected at the April 19 meeting.