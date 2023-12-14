The Clearmont City Council met on November 21 to discuss city business.

Last month’s minutes were approved, and the city agreed to implement the new water bill software as soon as possible.

Oswald Crow Insurance, Bowling Green, sent a renewal notice. The council will request additional information regarding specific coverage.

Meter lids for the new water meters have been delivered, which was discovered to be the incorrect model. The company has been contacted and will pick up the meters and have them replaced with the correct ones.

The city’s Christmas lights have had some additional repairs and will be installed soon. Evergy should have them installed within the next couple of weeks. The plow will be installed on the city truck for future snow plowing.