The Clearmont Little Red Schoolhouse receives a new roof with volunteers working for two days. The Clearmont Christian Church was the organizer of the facility improvements with the church providing funds, volunteers to work on the roof, on the ground and serving lunch. Snodderley Lumber, Clearmont, provided the materials for the project. The Little Red Schoolhouse was built in 2007 on the original ground where the old Hazel Dell School stood.