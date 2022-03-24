The Burlington Jct. City Council set a city-wide cleanup date for this spring during its March 8 regular meeting.

The date for the cleanup will be May 17 and the council approved using Klosek Trash Service, Tarkio, at a cost of $1,500 for the event.

The council also approved the purchase of valves that need to be replaced at the water plant from Experitec, St. Louis, in the amount of $11,788.66.

The city will replace street signs and truck route signs after the council approved a quote from Econosigns, Bowling Green, KY, in the amount of $2,163.91.

The council also approved the minutes from February.

In other business, several residents were present including Mike and Marsha Gibson to discuss the semi ordinance with the council and Mark and Tarah Hailey to discuss purchasing a piece of city property that is next to theirs.

City Clerk Melissa Cook gave the financial report. The saving for the bond account was made and the city is up $14,000 for the month. She sent out letters to residents on the new billing software and the semi-trucks.

Cook also gave an update on the tickets and letters that have been sent to the lawyer who gave her an Originating Agency Identification (ORI) Number and now has to apply in the Prosecuting Attorney Portal to be able to send tickets. Also, there have been no updates on the solar panel.

Technician Skyeler Rohlmeier gave the foreman’s report. The water plant is running well and the samples were good. The lagoon samples also came back good. The meters were read for the month and the major water report was submitted.

A virtual meeting was held for the lagoon project with Bradley Allen and the next step is to fill out the Due Diligence Form.

City Foreman Scott Conn reported he is waiting on a call back from Mid-American Street Builders to get a quote on the streets. They are still waiting on the electric to get set up for the semi parking.