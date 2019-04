“Growing Older: Living Longer, Healthier and Happier” will be offered from 10 am to 3:30 pm, Saturday, April 6 at the First Christian Church, 201 West Third Street, Maryville.

Topics include coping with change, anticipating transitions, facing fears, biblical perspectives and reaching out.

Lunch is included. A free will offering will be accepted. To register or for more information, call 660.582.4101.