The fifth annual Children’s Business Fair (CBF) Pop-up Market will be held from 9 am to 12:30 pm, Saturday, March 18 in the gym at the First Baptist Church, 121 East Jenkins, Maryville.

Shoppers are requested to enter on the east side of the church on South Market Street. Entry is free and open to the public. The awards ceremony will be at 12:30 pm. Ribbon cuttings for each business will begin at 8:30 am.

There are 37 businesses and 52 young entrepreneurs, from the ages of eight through high school senior. It is the largest fair to date. It is sponsored by the Maryville Public Library and Nodaway Valley Bank.

CBF is based on the Acton Children’s Business Fair and is an entrepreneurial program where young people take a business idea from thought to business plan and on to a one-day marketplace in which they can earn profits and compete for awards and cash prizes.

Businesses, the products offered and entrepreneurs competing in this year’s pop-up market are:

• Smile More, offering hand-made cards by Mattie Dimmitt.

• Goat in a Tub, offers goat milk bath bombs by Hadley Cline.

• Good Clean Fun, soap with a surprise inside, and felt mermaids by Elley Cline.

• Sweets and Treats Bake Shop, baked goods by Emily Bax.

• Winters Workshop, bookmarks, dog treats, small toys by Lily Winters and Matthew Winters.

• The Vintage Spot, vintage cards and collectibles by Landry Lightfoot.

• Kash’s Kreations, 3-D printed characters, game pieces, toys by Kash Davis.

• King Colt’s Customs, personalized crayons by Kolt Davis.

• R&R Candle Co., scented candles in recycled vessels by Sofia Lynn.

• The Fun Store, marshmallow shooters by Sawyer Husing and Owen Cronk.

• B&E’s Cookies, cookies by Eli Wallace and Bridger Jensen Pleasance.

• Lucky Charms, charm bracelets by Chloe Martinez and Ruby Martinez.

• Connor’s Combat Collectibles, painted military mini-figures by Connor Wiederholt.

• Whitetail Dog Toys, natural dog toys by Wyatt Shelton.

• Bubba’s Bird Feeders, bird feeders and hummingbird nectar by Trayton Husing.

• Karina’s Greenhouse, seedlings by Karina Wall.

• Reclaimed and Stained, wooden display risers by Elliot Walker.

• Critter Concessions, pet treats by Chloe Hargrave and Elia Poe.

• Puppy Chow Down, snacks by Lily Parman.

• Sewin’ Somethin’, hotpads, pinchers and bags by Katelyn Parman.

• Classy Cookies, cookies by Breanna Parman.

• Kool Kids Lemonade, lemonade and chocolate pretzels by Ellie Parman and Alana Parman.

• The Brick House Chocolatiers, Brazillian fudge truffles and other sweets by Pippa O’Gwin, Liam O’Gwin and Henry O’Gwin.

• Purrmaids +, polymer clay figures such as purrmaids by Kathryn Vessel.

• KC Creations, original books and bracelets by Kyra Schultz and Cylas Bolin.

• Sylvia’s Creations, games, melting bead creations and earrings by Sylvia Offutt.

• The Soap Bar, organic soap by Kaylee Rowlett.

• Critter Crakes, treats for many different types of pets by Ellissa Kendall.

• Super of Crafts, a wide variety of craft items by Caly Langley, Kloey Langley and Abby Shelton.

• Barking with Bugh, dog walking service by Aleigha Bugh.

• Joe Corp Booksafes, booksafes by Joseph Kessler.

• Sadie’s Sweets, lemonade, cotton candy, cinnamon rolls by Sadie Briner.

• Classy Creations, jewelry and sugar scrubs by Hadley Runde and Charlotte Wilmes.

• Lip Fix by Lip Lab, lip balm by Alec Wilson, Eli Wilson and Caden Wilson.

• Harper’ Handywork, felt keychains by Harper Hamilton.

• Rainbow Lane Crochet, amigurumi crocheted items by Mary Davis.

• Awesome Art, cookies and drawings by Hanine Meziani and Ahmed Meziani.