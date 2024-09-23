Sutherlands is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors September Business of the Month.

It is a popular choice for regional consumers’ home improvement and hardware needs.

While Sutherlands is a nationally recognized name in the home improvement industry, the Maryville location at 718 South Main is a local, family-owned business and has been at the Maryville location for 21 years. The store is open 7:30 am to 7 pm, Monday through Saturday and 10 am to 5 pm on Sundays. A friendly, knowledgeable staff is available to help customers navigate a wide selection of appliances, lumber, tools, hardware and supplies for electrical and plumbing. The store also offers custom buildings and deck packages.

Sutherlands was nominated for its great customer service and fair prices. The nomination reads, “If they don’t have what I need, they try to order it or even suggest competitors who might have what I’m looking for, most businesses don’t do that.” Sutherlands also “supports local organizations with donations, host girl/Boy Scouts selling campaigns, as well as local church groups.” Committed to the community, Sutherlands often donates leftovers such as flowers, water and pet food to area schools, the humane society, and others.

