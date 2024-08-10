Associate South District Commissioner Scott Walk and Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker hold the ceremonial ribbon while Associate North Commissioner Chris Burns wields the scissors during a ribbon cutting at the Courthouse August 1. The commissioners were joined with the Maryville Chamber Ambassadors to celebrate the completion of the new handicap access ramp on the east side of the Courthouse. The new addition to the facility was due in part to the awarding of a MoDOT grant of $280,000 Transportation Alternatives Program grant.