Kyle and Kendra Long, Savannah, announce the birth of a daughter, Cecelia Juanita, born Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

She weighed six pounds and five ounces and joins brothers, Hudson and Levi.

Maternal grandparents are Allen and Deneice Beggs, Guilford.

Paternal grandparents are Jeff and Glenda Long, Skidmore.

Maternal great-grandparents are William J. and Elaine Beggs, Guilford, and the late Jose and Nedra Hernandez.

Paternal great-grandparents are Donald and Margaret Cordell and Donald Long, all of Maryville, and the late Marcella Long.