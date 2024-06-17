The cast gathered to practice the Maryville Young Players Second Stage presentation Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! which will be at 7 pm, Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22; and 2 pm, Sunday, June 23 in the air-conditioned comfort of the Schneider Performing Arts Center, Maryville High School.

Oklahoma opened in 1943 for 2,200 performances on Broadway. The Maryville production features an all local cast ranging from children to retirees.

Tickets are available through showtix4u.com and are $10 a ticket for all seats. Tickets will also be available at the door.