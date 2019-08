“Madness ‘n Mound City” Truck, Tractor, Car and Bike Show will be held from 8 am to 3 pm, Saturday, August 10 at the historic Mound City depot grounds.

Live entertainment will be from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. A car cruise is planned at 3 pm. Attendees are urged to bring lawn chairs. Rain date is August 11.